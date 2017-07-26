4 email mistakes that could cost you your job

When your boss marches over to your desk and tells you to do something, it's hard to disregard those instructions on the basis of not having actually received them. But believe it or not, the same holds true for email. Sure, there's technically a chance that you didn't get your manager's note about an important task requiring your immediate attention, but if you choose to ignore certain emails, be prepared for the backlash — because in this day and age, "I didn't get the memo" just doesn't cut it.

If your role is such that you work at a computer for the majority of your day, there's a built-in expectation that you'll be checking email frequently. If you pretend that's not the case, your career might take a hit.

Here's one final thing to keep in mind about email. Unlike real-time conversation, email provides an opportunity to ponder what you're about to say and contemplate whether the message you're sending is really what you want to convey. That's why it pays to read, and then reread, your emails before firing them off. Once you put an email out there, there's no going back, so the more polished your messages are, the more you'll be helping your career.

This article originally appeared in The Motley Fool.