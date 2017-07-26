4 email mistakes that could cost you your job

Though there's something to be said for face-to-face communication in the business world, the fact of the matter is that most of us are heavily reliant on email to convey information back and forth. The beauty of email is that it's quick and easy. You can send messages when you have the time, and reply at your convenience.
But despite the benefits of email, there's a danger in relying on it as your primary means of communication. For one thing, email doesn't convey tone, and relationships can get damaged if you're not careful. Furthermore, email opens the door to a number of potentially career-zapping mistakes, like the following, which you'll want to avoid at all costs.
