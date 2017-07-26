5 signs it's time to get a new job

Just the fact that you've read to this point might be a sign that you're ready for something else. Don't wait for a big blowout or dramatic breakup, says Salemi. Listen to that inner voice and start planning your next move now.
"Have an honest conversation with yourself," Wolfe says. "Are things going to change? And if they are, what's the roadmap to achieving those goals?" Even if you ultimately decide your current position is still worthwhile, the exercise will help to sharpen your focus on what you really want from your career.
If you think you may need a bigger career change, understand that switching fields will likely require a significant amount of time and effort and may hit your bank account. Expect to earn less and take a step down in title, says Wolfe. Ask yourself: "Am I willing to take a few steps back to get into the industry I want to get into?"
Before you take the leap, learn about the job and industry by connecting with an insider. Start with your alma mater, says Salemi. Many schools can help graduates connect to others in almost any industry.
"Having that face-to-face conversation and being able to ask real questions and get real answers can help you think of things you may not have thought about," says Wolfe.
Whether you make a small change — like shifting to a different role in the same company or to the same role in a different company — or a big one, experts say you shouldn't wait too long to act.
It's your life and your career, says Wolfe. "We all own our own destiny."
Don't miss: Suzy Welch: This is the No. 1 sign you should quit your job ASAP
Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook.