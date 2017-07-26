VISIT CNBC.COM

Leadership

Leadership

75% of senior execs say they'd leave their company for one that values diversity

505766681
Yuri_Arcurs | Getty Images

As if there aren't enough reasons for an organization to make diversity a priority, here's another one: Diversity, or a lack thereof, can impact the retention of your top talent.

In fact, about 75 percent of senior managers who responded to a recent study by accounting firm Deloitte said they would consider leaving jobs for more diverse and inclusive organizations.

The survey gathered online responses from more than 1,300 full-time employees.

"Companies need to look at diversity especially now that inclusion and inclusivity is becoming more and more important," Deb DeHaas vice chairman and chief inclusion officer at Deloitte's center for board effectiveness, tells CNBC Make It.

Notably, 72 percent of all other employees said they would consider leaving their company to another with better diversity initiatives and programs.

Of all the survey's respondents who reported leaving jobs for a more inclusive culture, almost 33 percent say they left because they did not feel comfortable being themselves.

PeopleImages | Getty Images

"In a race for talent, an inclusive culture can really draw people in and make them stay if it's done right," DeHaas says in a statement.

Younger employees place a greater emphasis on inclusivity, the study finds:

Data suggested that younger generations place a higher premium on an inclusive culture, with 53 percent of millennial respondents saying that if they could find the same role, they would leave an organization for one with more of the kinds of workplace inclusion features they want.

But not only current employees are affected by a lack of inclusion efforts. Top talent could refrain from joining a company as well. The survey notes that 80 percent of respondents say inclusion is an important factor in choosing a new employer.

DeHaas agrees: "It's really about bringing diversity of skill and thought to ensure companies are successful in a very difficult environment," she tells CNBC Make It.

Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook.

See also:

Tesla adding this CEO to its board is a big deal for Silicon Valley

Google is still mostly white guys

Intel may have figured out the secret to fixing tech's women problem

Ebony's Linda Johnson Rice joins Tesla's board of directors
Ebony's Linda Johnson Rice joins Tesla's board of directors   
Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...