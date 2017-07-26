75% of senior execs say they'd leave their company for one that values diversity

As if there aren't enough reasons for an organization to make diversity a priority, here's another one: Diversity, or a lack thereof, can impact the retention of your top talent.

In fact, about 75 percent of senior managers who responded to a recent study by accounting firm Deloitte said they would consider leaving jobs for more diverse and inclusive organizations.

The survey gathered online responses from more than 1,300 full-time employees.

"Companies need to look at diversity especially now that inclusion and inclusivity is becoming more and more important," Deb DeHaas vice chairman and chief inclusion officer at Deloitte's center for board effectiveness, tells CNBC Make It.

Notably, 72 percent of all other employees said they would consider leaving their company to another with better diversity initiatives and programs.

Of all the survey's respondents who reported leaving jobs for a more inclusive culture, almost 33 percent say they left because they did not feel comfortable being themselves.