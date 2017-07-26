After-hours buzz: FB, PYPL, BWLD & more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Shares of Gilead Sciences rose about 1.6 percent after the company crushed second quarter earnings estimates. The biopharmaceutical company reported earnings per share of $2.56 and revenue of $7.14 billion. Wall Street was expecting $2.15 and $6.35 billion, respectively.

PayPal's stock was up more than 3 percent after the company beat earnings expectations. The electronic payment company reported earnings per share of 46 cents for its second quarter. Analysts had expected 43 cents per share. PayPal also beat revenue expectations of $3.09 billion, reporting $3.14 billion.

Discover shares decreased nearly 4 percent following the company's release of its second-quarter earnings, which missed Wall Street's expectations. The financial services company reported earnings per share of $1.40, falling short of analysts' estimates of $1.45.

Shares of Facebook climbed about 1.6 percent in after-hours trading upon news that the social media giant's earnings exceeded expectations. Facebook reported earnings per share of $1.32, beating analysts' expectations of $1.13, and revenue of $9.32 billion, compared with the anticipated $9.20 billion.

Buffalo Wild Wings' stock plummeted nearly 9 percent after earnings fell far short of analysts' expectations. The restaurant reported earnings per share of 66 cents. Wall Street had expected $1.05. For revenue, Buffalo Wild Wings reached $500 million, missing the anticipated $513 million.

Shares of Tractor Supply fell about 2.5 percent after it missed earnings per share expectations by 2 cents. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters had expected the rural lifestyle retailer to report earnings per share of $1.27, but it actually reported $1.25. Tractor Supply met revenue expectations of $2.02 billion.

Oneok's stock rose more than 1 percent after-hours following the company's announcement that it would increase its quarterly dividend 13 cents per share to 74.5 cents per share. The decision will increase the annual dividend to $2.98 per share.