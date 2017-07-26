Amazon launched its Prime Now services in Singapore, making the country the e-commerce giant's first foray into the Southeast Asian market.

The Prime Now app was made available for download on Wednesday night in Singapore, both on Google's Play store and Apple's App store. Prime Now is part of Amazon's Prime membership service.

Within the app, Amazon appears to be selling a bevy of products including books, clothing and accessories, food and beverage and electronics products.

There are several delivery options given: For orders below 40 Singapore dollars ($29.48), users pay a S$5.99 delivery fee; orders above S$40 are delivered free in a two-hour delivery window. For those wanting to get their orders within an hour, they pony up S$9.99 per order.