    ×

    World Markets Live

    Live blog: Asian stocks mixed as markets await Fed rate decision

    Our live blog is tracking markets as Asian stocks were mixed after strong gains on Wall Street. Markets are looking ahead to Wednesday's interest rate decision from the Federal Open Market Committee.

    We'll bring you the latest analysis below.

    (App users please click here).

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    FTSE
    ---
    DAX
    ---
    CAC
    ---