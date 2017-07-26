As global cash machine transactions rise, this ATM maker is investing in security to protect against crime

Banking technology firm Cennox has announced a deal to buy the European division of 3SI Security Systems, with a view to expanding its hardware, software and security provision. It follows an international upward trend in consumers making transactions using automated teller machines (ATMs).

The acquisition, announced on Wednesday, will mean all of 3SI's European employees, its Brussels-based head offices and supporting infrastructure will join the U.K.-headquartered cash machine maker with immediate effect.

"Cennox has enjoyed an excellent working relationship with 3SI. Our acquisition of the European division of 3SI Security Systems is also great news for our new colleagues and customers across Europe already accessing these products," Cennox's CEO Clive Nation said in a statement on Tuesday.