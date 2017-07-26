CEO to young people: Apply for jobs you're not qualified for

According to self-made millionaires, your level of success may boil down to how willing you are to step outside of your comfort zone.

Perhaps that's why Barstool Sports CEO Erika Nardini advises young people to apply for the jobs they want, even if they don't necessarily have the credentials.

"Any young person should, at some point, take a job that makes them uncomfortable and that they feel unqualified for," she tells Adam Bryant in an interview with The New York Times. "It's really great to feel uncomfortable, and you change so much as a person from that."

Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon, who helped break a 108-year championship drought last year when his team clinched the 2016 World Series, has a similar perspective on the value of embracing discomfort.