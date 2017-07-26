Billionaire hedge fund manager beating the market is giving up on 'fading Trump Trade'

Third Point, the hedge fund managed by billionaire Dan Loeb, said that it reduced investments in the "fading 'Trump Trade'" during the second quarter, according to an investor letter obtained by CNBC.

The firm is instead repositioning the portfolio toward investments in companies that "benefit from low inflation," the letter said.

Third Point reduced investments in bank financials and exited reflationary macro trades. The firm also has been reducing its exposure to credit strategies.

While in a previous letter Third Point said 2017 would be characterized by the Trump administration's push for increased fiscal spending and tax reform, neither has yet to play out. However, Third Point said it was still bullish on the markets due to global growth.

Third Points said its Offshore Fund returned 10.7 percent in the first half of the year, beating the 8.3 percent gain in the S&P 500 through the end of June.

In the second half of the year, Third Point will remain focused on central banks.

"While it may be too early to say that the key central banks have turned hawkish, their tone is changing and they are well past the point where any hiccup in the market will prompt increased accommodation," Third Point wrote.

The firm said that it does not anticipate Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen to make any drastic moves, predicting that the next rate hike will remain on hold until growth and inflation accelerate.

Third Point called economic growth in the U.S. "generally disappointing," with some choice words for Washington.

"The U.S. economy will continue to have an overhang until Congress and the President show they can get major legislation passed this year," the letter said. "With substantial corporate tax reform promised by not delivered, companies are sitting on their cash hoards and their M&A plans, waiting for clarity."