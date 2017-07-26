Boeing's big bump on earnings supports stock futures

After a narrow Senate vote to open debate, a plan to repeal and replace Obamacare that Republican senators have been working on for months failed to get the 60 votes needed for approval last night. It was the first of many expected votes this week. (Reuters)



* Here's the lowdown on 'skinny repeal' of Obamacare (NBC News)

* Trump sees 'problems' for senators against getting rid of Obamacare (CNBC)

* McCain returns and bashes GOP health-care process in an emotional speech (USA Today)

* Trump signals his next priority: overhauling the US tax code (WSJ)

Moscow is stepping up its war of words against Washington after the House voted overwhelmingly in favor of imposing new sanctions on Russia. A prominent Russian lawmaker said the Russian government should consider a "painful" response. (CNBC)



* US sanctions thus far take a big bite out of Russia's economy (CNBC)

Energy Secretary Rick Perry optimistically discussed expanding American coal exports to Ukraine and other energy matters during a lengthy phone call this month with a Russian prankster who the former Texas governor thought was Ukraine's prime minister. (Reuters)

President Trump, in a Wall Street Journal interview, said Apple (AAPL) is moving forward with three big U.S. factories. In May, Apple first told CNBC about a $1 billion fund to promote advanced manufacturing jobs in the United States.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise CEO Meg Whitman is said to be on the Uber CEO short list, a role that opened up after co-founder Travis Kalanick resigned under pressure. But a HPE spokesperson said Whitman is committed to her job there. (Recode)

Blue Apron (APRN) co-founder Matthew Wadiak is stepping down as chief operating officer, to take up a role as senior advisor to the meal kit service. Blue Apron shares, which have been struggling since its June 29 IPO, were under pressure in the premarket. (CNBC)

Viacom (VIAB) has informed Scripps Networks (SNI) it would be willing to pay all cash to acquire the American television network operator. Discovery (DISCA) has also expressed interest, but it's reportedly not willing to make an all-cash offer. (Reuters)

AT&T (T) was about 3 percent higher in premarket trading after reporting adjusted quarterly profit of 79 cents per share, 6 cents above estimates. Revenue also beat. The telecom giant expects to close its $85 billion acquisition of Time Warner (TWX) by the end of the year. (CNBC)

Chipotle (CMG) was higher in the premarket after an earnings beat as profits more than doubled from the year-ago quarter. Revenue was slightly below forecasts. The restaurant chain said it's retraining its employees on food safety following a series of lapses. (CNBC)



* Chipotle's recent norovirus outbreak was the result of lax sick-policy enforcement (CNBC)

Celgene (CELG) has agreed to pay $280 million to the federal government and a number of state governments to settle a case involving accusations of improper promotion of cancer drugs and false reimbursement claims. (NY Times)

In its first major investor conference since the 2008 financial crisis, Citigroup (C) outlined an ambitious plan to grow profits and return at least $60 billion to shareholders. An interview with Citigroup CEO Michael Corbat airs at 6 p.m. ET on CNBC's Mad Money.