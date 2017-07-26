Buffalo Wild Wings shares fall nearly 10% after big earnings miss

Shares of Buffalo Wild Wings fell nearly 10 percent in extended trading after the company reported sizable misses in its earnings and revenue for the second quarter.

Buffalo Wild Wings posted per-share earnings of 66 cents, while analysts polled by Thomson Reuters had projected EPS of $1.05.

The restaurant chain also missed on revenue during the second quarter. It reported $500 million against $513 million expected. Comparable sales also fell 1.2 percent.

As of Wednesday's close, the company's stock had already fallen more than 20 percent this year.

In early June, CEO Sally Smith announced plans to resign by the end of the year.

Also in June, investors voted to add three of activist investor Marcato Capital's nominees to the company's board. Last month's moves came after months of conflict between Marcato and Buffalo Wild Wings.

--CNBC's Sarah Whitten contributed to this report.