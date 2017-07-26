In his colorful memoir "Career Warfare," former John Hancock Financial Company CEO David D'Alessandro offers advice to those who work in hierarchical organizations and seek to scale the corporate scaffolding.

In a recent article, I discussed one of the book's grounding insights: Your personal brand isn't built from the smashing successes you enjoy on "game day." Rather, it's built brick by brick from the innumerable small interactions you have with colleagues during ordinary working hours.

Published in 2003, D'Alessandro's book shows just a bit of age, as workplaces have become more casual and wired in the intervening years. Yet "Career Warfare" contains its share of evergreen insights, and in this article, we'll cover an illuminating take on work meetings.

More from The Motley Fool:

Alphabet, inc. earnings: 5 metrics you shouldn't overlook

7 common expenses growing much faster than inflation

Work got you stressed out? These productivity hacks help you manage your workload

D'Alessandro believes that you can, for the most part, classify all meetings into one of three types:

the staff meeting

the "get something done" meeting

the combat meeting

Let's briefly run through these meeting types to understand their benefits and hidden traps.