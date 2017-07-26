Citigroup CEO Michael Corbat gave up his office for a cubicle, and he's loving it

Despite his position as the chief of one of the world's top banks, Citigroup CEO Michael Corbat takes pride in not having an executive office of his own.

"I don't have an office. I've got a cubicle. It's a nice cubicle, but I've got a cubicle," Corbat tells "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer on Wednesday in a wide-ranging interview about his company.

A self-proclaimed believer in the power of communication, Corbat finds it critical to be able to connect with his employees in an increasingly digital world.

"In a day to day where people are tweeting, chatting and there's a distance in those communications, I want to create, construct, what we call 'constructive collisions' in our people's day," the CEO says.

Corbat says that at a massive company like Citi, which employs over 200,000 people worldwide, it is crucial to have information moving through the company, both from the top down and from the bottom up.

"We felt, as a leadership team, we can't ask people to give up their offices or what they do until we do it. So we went, we moved to cubicles, and I would say that while people were uncertain at the start, the team loves it," the CEO says. "Information flows, there's no doors, we come and go from each other's spaces, we hold meetings together, there's a trust factor there in terms of communication, and I think it's resonating in the rest of the firm."