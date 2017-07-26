Citigroup CEO Michael Corbat says 'trade is not dead' under Trump

Citigroup investors don't need to be concerned about trade under President Donald Trump, CEO Michael Corbat told CNBC on Wednesday.

In part of a "Mad Money" interview airing in its entirety Wednesday evening, CNBC's Jim Cramer asked Corbat if he needs to worry about Trump's tough talk on trade.

Corbat responded, by saying: "Trade is not dead. Trade is secular, not cyclical."

"When we look at growth rates, sure, the whole world slowed. But the relationship between the developed and developing markets [is] very much intact. Emerging markets [are] still growing at nearly two times the pace of developed markets," Corbat said.

On Tuesday, Citigroup outlined an ambitious plan to grow profit and return at least $60 billion to shareholders. In its first major investor conference in more than nine years, management described the blueprint as a sign Citi has finally regained its footing after the 2008 financial crisis when it needed three bailouts to survive.

Earlier this month, Citigroup reported better-than-expected second-quarter results. But the bank mentioned a slowdown in stock trading results.

