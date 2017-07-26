    ×

    Citigroup CEO Michael Corbat says 'trade is not dead' under Trump

    • "Trade is not dead. Trade is secular, not cyclical," Citi's Michael Corbat says.
    • On Tuesday, Citigroup outlined an ambitious plan to grow profit and return at least $60 billion to shareholders.
    Citigroup investors don't need to be concerned about trade under President Donald Trump, CEO Michael Corbat told CNBC on Wednesday.

    In part of a "Mad Money" interview airing in its entirety Wednesday evening, CNBC's Jim Cramer asked Corbat if he needs to worry about Trump's tough talk on trade.

    Corbat responded, by saying: "Trade is not dead. Trade is secular, not cyclical."

    "When we look at growth rates, sure, the whole world slowed. But the relationship between the developed and developing markets [is] very much intact. Emerging markets [are] still growing at nearly two times the pace of developed markets," Corbat said.

    On Tuesday, Citigroup outlined an ambitious plan to grow profit and return at least $60 billion to shareholders. In its first major investor conference in more than nine years, management described the blueprint as a sign Citi has finally regained its footing after the 2008 financial crisis when it needed three bailouts to survive.

    Earlier this month, Citigroup reported better-than-expected second-quarter results. But the bank mentioned a slowdown in stock trading results.

    Programming note: Watch Citigroup CEO Michael Corbat's entire interview on "Mad Money" with Jim Cramer on Wednesday night at 6 p.m. ET

    ×

