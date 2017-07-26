Cramer Remix: The one earnings report that can turn one of the market’s most important sectors around 40 Mins Ago | 00:54

Just when Jim Cramer expects the transports to be rallying, they roll over, raising concerns about weakness in one of the market's most important sectors.

"I can't do enough to stress just how important this sector is to any rally. Transports equal commerce," the "Mad Money" host said.

But one of the transport stocks could reveal boosts in its shipping business when it reports on Wednesday, and Cramer said it could be enough to lift the sector out of its rut.

"As long as the transports are in trouble, we need to be at least a little worried about the whole market. So what's the best hope for a reversal in this super important cohort? I'd say it comes from United Parcel," Cramer said. "People are expecting a very good quarter given the incredibly fast shift to e-commerce in this country. UPS should be a huge winner now that online is totally ascendant, but how many times has this company managed to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory? FedEx did a great job when it reported, but the stock's been stuck in neutral. Perhaps UPS can get it going again. My fingers are crossed."