Early movers: KO, BA, F, DHI, HLT, ANTM, NOC, T, APRN, AMGN & more

Check out which companies are making headlines before the bell:

Coca-Cola – Coke beat forecasts by two cents a share, with quarterly profit of 59 cents per share. Revenue also came in above Street forecasts and Coke raised its full-year forecast, supported by growth in its newer products among other factors.

Boeing – The jet maker earned $2.55 per share for its latest quarter, 25 cents a share above estimates. Revenue was short of consensus, but Boeing did raise its full-year forecast due to lower taxes and improved performance.

Ford Motor – The automaker reported adjusted quarterly profit of 56 cents per share, 13 cents a share above consensus. Revenue was in line with estimates.

Hershey – The chocolate maker earned an adjusted $1.09 per share for the second quarter, coming in 19 cents a share above estimates. Revenue beat forecasts, as well. Hershey was helped by stronger U.S. demand as well as cost-cutting measures.

D.R. Horton – The home builder beat estimates by a penny a share, with quarterly earnings of 76 cents per share. Revenue missed forecasts, however. The bottom line benefited from an increase in home sales, as net sales jumped 11 percent from the year before.

Hilton Worldwide – The hotel operator earned 51 cents per share for the second quarter, one cent a share above estimates. Revenue beat forecasts, as well. Hilton also raised its full-year forecast, as guests book more rooms at higher prices.

Anthem – The health insurer reported adjusted quarterly profit of $3.37 per share, 14 cents a share above estimates. Revenue was slightly below consensus forecasts. Anthem did see increased enrollment and higher premiums during the quarter.

Northrop Grumman – The defense contractor earned $3.15 per share for the second quarter, beating estimates of $2.87 a share. Revenue also came in above estimates and the company raised its profit forecast as customers purchased more manned aircraft units.

AT&T — The telecom giant reported adjusted quarterly profit of 79 cents per share, six cents a share above estimates. Revenue was also above forecasts, and the company also said it expects to close its acquisition of Time Warner by the end of the year.

Blue Apron — Co-founder Matthew Wadiak is stepping down as chief operating officer. He'll take a role as senior adviser to the meal kit company.

Amgen – Amgen reported adjusted quarterly profit of $3.27 per share, 16 cents a share better than estimates. The biotech firm also raised its full-year outlook, but the midpoint of the revised forecasts is below consensus forecasts. Amgen is, however, seeing new product sales make up for falling sales of established treatments.

Chipotle Mexican Grill – Chipotle beat estimates by 14 cents a share, with quarterly earnings of $2.32 per share. Revenue was slightly below forecasts. The restaurant chain's profits did more than double from a year earlier, as sales rose and expenses fell. The company also said it was retraining its employees on food safety following a series of lapses.

Wynn Resorts – Wynn came in two cents ahead of Street forecasts, reporting adjusted quarterly profit of $1.18 per share. The casino operator's revenue also beat estimates.

Express Scripts – The company reported adjusted quarterly profit of $1.73 per share, matching estimates, while the pharmacy benefits manager's revenue was slightly short of forecasts. The company did increase its earnings outlook for the full year, and also said that if it strikes a new deal with health insurer Anthem, its largest customer, it would be on less favorable terms. Anthem has sued Express Scripts, claiming it was overcharged.

U.S. Steel – U.S. Steel more than tripled the 34 cent a share consensus estimates by reporting adjusted quarterly profit of $1.07 per share. The steel company's revenue was also above estimates. That compares to a year-ago loss.

Texas Instruments – Texas Instruments reported quarterly profit of $1.03 per share, seven cents a share above estimates. Revenue scored a beat, as well. The chipmaker saw especially strong demand in its automotive and industrial segments.

Advanced Micro Devices – AMD earned two cents per share for its latest quarter, compared to forecasts of a breakeven performance. The semiconductor company's revenue also beat forecasts, and it gave strong guidance for the current quarter and the full year on strong demand for its graphics chips.

Akamai Technologies – Akamai beat estimates by two cents a share, with adjusted quarterly profit of 62 cents per share. Revenue also topped forecasts, however the provider of internet content delivery technology gave a weaker-than-expected current-quarter forecast. That comes on the heels of losing business from a number of large gaming companies.

IRobot – IRobot reported quarterly profit of 27 cents per share, far better than the 28-cent-a-share loss predicted by analysts. Revenue was well above estimates, and the maker of the Roomba automated vacuum cleaner also raised its full-year guidance on improved sales.

Celgene – Celgene will pay $280 million to the federal government and a number of state governments, settling a case involving accusations of improper promotion of cancer drugs and false reimbursement claims. Celgene does not admit liability in agreeing to the settlement and denies any wrongdoing in the case.