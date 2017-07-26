Facebook will show a sharp rise in profit when it reports earnings Wednesday, Wall Street believes

Wall Street sees Facebook posting a higher quarterly profit when it releases financial results after the close of markets Wednesday, driven by surging sales of video and display ads.

The company is expected to report second-quarter profit of $1.13 per share, based on the average estimate of 35 analysts who rate its stock.

That's up from 97 cents per share a year earlier, according to the estimates compiled by Thomson Reuters.

Revenue is seen rising to $9.2 billion, a jump of 43 percent year-over-year.

If Facebook hits those numbers, its revenue growth for the period will be twice that of Alphabet unit Google, its larger rival and primary competitor in the market for online advertising.

Both are trying to rapidly add more video content to take advantage of an explosion in spending on video ads.

The market for digital video (not including traditional TV ads) is forecast to rise 19 percent this year to $11.7 billion, according to data from the research firm eMarketer, cited in a May report from the Interactive Advertising Bureau.

That's the same ad revenue growth rate Google had in the second quarter, based on the results Alphabet released Monday.