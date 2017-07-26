Save money on a European vacation with these new $99 flights

If you have been waiting and budgeting to take a European vacation, now might be your chance to save big.

Tickets on discount airline Primera Air are available for flights from the U.S. to Europe for $99, according to Conde Nast Traveler. Travelers can embark from Newark in New Jersey (which is considered a New York-area airport) or Boston's Logan International and fly to Paris, London and Birmingham, U.K., starting in April 2018.

The $99 price tag is a substantial discount to the current $1,498.94 estimate for an average ticket price to travel from New York City to Paris.

That number is from Airlines Reporting Corp. (ARC), and is based on all round trip tickets purchased via U.S. travel agencies this year for travel in June through August for a trip from any airport in New York City to any airport in Paris in the summer of 2017 (about 30,782 sales).

Since a week long vacation can often cost more than a month's rent or mortgage, saving on flights can be crucial to your budget.

However, as with other budget airlines, travelers on Primera airlines can expect to pay fees. A lot of fees.

"In 'light' economy, it will cost you $45 if you want to pick your seat (more if you decide to sit in an exit row) $40 for a standard chicken meal ($70 if you want the premium food option) and $45 one-way to check a bag," according to Conde Nast Traveler.

The flights became available after Primera Air announced new bases in the destination cities. The airline's previously established bases are in Iceland, Denmark, Sweden and Finland according to the company's website.

According to World Airline News, the company is able to offer such cheap flights thanks to using a "new generation aircraft," which is smaller and more efficient.

There could be new destinations soon, according to Primera Air — they expect to announce two more transatlantic routes by the end of the summer.

