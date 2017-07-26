2 reasons why Silicon Valley is no longer the place to start a career in tech, according to data

It's no secret that jobs at Silicon Valley tech companies like Google, Apple and Facebook are the most sought-after roles. The most in-demand employee at a majority of these tech giants? Software engineer.

Although Silicon Valley has long been the ideal destination to land a role in tech, new research released by jobs and recruiting website Glassdoor shows tech jobs are booming in other cities and sectors.

Glassdoor's chief economist Andrew Chamberlain analyzed all unique job listings (based in the United States) with the word "software" in the title — such as software developer and software engineer — available on the website on June 1, 2012. He performed the same analysis for listings on June 1, 2017.