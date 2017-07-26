Coca-Cola's profit takes another hit on bottling refranchising costs

With a new chief executive at the helm, Coca-Cola on Wednesday reported earnings and revenue that topped analysts' expectations, also issuing a more upbeat forecast for earnings for the full year.

Shares of Coca-Cola's stock were initially climbing about 1.5 percent in premarket trading following the earnings release before paring those gains to trade up around half a percent.

Although it beat Wall Street's estimates, the beverage company posted another significant drop in profit as Coca-Cola is in the midst of completing its refranchising plans. As a result, Coca-Cola's revenue fell for the ninth consecutive quarter.

Coca-Cola is divesting from its U.S. bottling operations, with a self-imposed deadline to complete the reorganization by the end of the year. The company had warned earlier this year that its 2017 profit would drop as a result of these efforts.

In the second quarter, the beverage maker incurred a charge of $653 million related to refranchising, pulling quarterly profit down near 60 percent.

Here's what the company reported vs. what Wall Street was expecting:

Earnings per share: 59 cents adjusted compared to an estimate of 57 cents adjusted, according to Thomson Reuters analysts' consensus

Revenue: $9.702 billion compared to a forecast of $9.652 billion

"Our second quarter results demonstrate continued progress against the strategic priorities we have laid out to accelerate the transformation of our business into a total beverage company with balanced growth across a consumer-centric portfolio," new CEO James Quincey said in a statement.

Former Coca-Cola CEO Muhtar Kent stepped down in May and was replaced by Quincey, who had previously been serving as the company's chief operating officer. This second quarter marks Quincey's first earnings report as CEO of Coca-Cola.

"Not only did we see strong performance during the quarter in rapidly expanding areas of our Company, such as our innocent juice and smoothie business in Europe, our organic revenue growth in sparkling soft drinks was led by innovation in and marketing support for our low- and no-sugar options like Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, which continues to roll out around the world," Quincey said.

Coca-Cola's net revenues for the quarter fell 16 percent to $9.7 billion, hurt by the company's ongoing efforts to refranchise its bottling territories. The Atlanta-based beverage giant also took a hit from foreign currency exchange.

Macroeconomic challenges have been one concern for the company and many of its peers, including PepsiCo, of late.

Net income fell to $1.37 billion, or 32 cents per share, in the second quarter, from $3.45 billion, or 79 cents per share, a year earlier.

During the second quarter, Coca-Cola said on Wednesday that the company made progress in some of its key initiatives, which included transforming the business' beverage portfolio, getting away from sugary drinks and growing in global markets.

CEO Quincey has made it clear he wants to focus on boosting Coca-Cola's sales of smaller-sized packages and no-calorie sparkling beverages to meet the needs of consumers looking for healthier options.

He told CNBC on Wednesday that Coca-Cola saw "nice results" in the juice and dairy categories during the quarter, adding that the re franchising was going "almost miraculously smooth."

Coca-Cola continues to see headwinds in emerging markets such as Brazil and Venezuela, Quincey added. But developed economies — Europe and North America — are delivering stronger results, he said.

Coca-Cola also reported on Wednesday that low- and no-calorie sparkling soft drinks grew unit case volume in the mid-single digits during the quarter, as the company continues to expand its reduced-sugar offerings globally. Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, for example, will hit the U.S. in August after seeing double-digit growth in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

Overall, the beverage company's total unit case volume was even for the latest period. Looking to specific segments of the business, quarterly sparkling soft drinks unit case volume was also flat.

Looking at the full year ahead, Coca-Cola now expects earnings per share to be flat to a decline of 2 percent, better than a previous forecast for declines of 1 percent to 3 percent. The company still expects organic revenues to grow about 3 percent; Coca-Cola's full-year performance outlook remains unchanged.



As of Tuesday's close, shares of Coca-Cola are down less than 1 percent over the past 12 months, but the stock is up about 9 percent for the year.



This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.