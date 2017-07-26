Here's how much young people need to save to have an 'adequate' retirement

If you want to afford a comfortable retirement, start socking away at least 11 percent of your earnings every year.

That's according to a new report from the International Longevity Centre — UK (ILC-UK), which determined how much young people from 30 countries need to set aside in order to avoid short shortfalls and "to achieve an adequate retirement income."

The ILC-UK defines "adequate retirement income" as 70 percent of your earnings throughout your working life.

Unfortunately, thanks to various economic conditions — including low investment returns and interest rates, sluggish wage growth and the decline in Social Security benefits — "today's 20-somethings are projected to do worse than current retirees," according to the report.