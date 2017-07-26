How to get a student loan debt collector off your back

For those burdened by pricey private student loans, there are ways to get some relief; if not have the debt wiped out altogether.
In the middle of a legal dispute between creditors and student borrowers, dozens of borrowers have already successfully had their loans effectively erased after the loan providers failed to prove in court that they owned the debt on which they were trying to collect, according to a review of court records by The New York Times.
Those cases center around about $5 billion worth of student loan debt owned by National Collegiate Student Loan Trusts. When borrowers were sued after falling behind on payments, but showed up to fight the lawsuit in court, some judges dismissed the cases when National Collegiate couldn't prove ownership of the debt — basically, a glitch in their paperwork trail.