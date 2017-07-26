How to get a student loan debt collector off your back

While most student borrowers rely on federal student loans, more than 1.4 million students a year use costlier private student loans to bridge the gap between the cost of college and their financial aid and savings, according to a recent report by LendEDU, an online marketplace for student loans and student loan refinancing.

For others who have fallen behind on their repayments and are at risk of being sued over their private student loan debt, the most important thing to do is to contact a lawyer and weigh available options, said Adam Minsky, an attorney specializing in student loan law.

"A lot of variables come into play," he said, including the state law, the court, the judge and whether the lender has the documents to validate the debt. Even if, "you raise defenses and prevail, the debt doesn't go away, it just means the debt is unenforceable," he added.

More from College Game Plan:

Student loans get even more expensive

9 ways to make bank with college scholarships

These colleges offer the best bang for your buck

But aside from this too-good-to-be-true scenario, graduates struggling to keep up with their payments should call their lenders or talk to a financial advisor about their options, said Kat Tretina, a researcher at Student Loan Hero, a student-loan management site.

"Some lenders will let you make interest-only payments or postpone your payment altogether until you get back on your feet," she said.

Alternatively, if you are having a hard time keeping track of multiple payments, you might consider consolidating them, although this won't save any money on the balance owed to creditors.