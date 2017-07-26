How to save big on back-to-school shopping

July is coming to a close and, when August hits, it's a signal to parents across the country to kick start their back-to-school shopping.

The average back-to-school shopper is expected to spend $688 this year, according to the National Retail Federation. But parents, don't fret. Two things can help you save big: when you shop and which card you use.

Each state has a sales tax holiday, where you could save up to 7 percent on popular back-to-school items. Personal finance website WalletHub created a chart so you can find out when the tax-free time period in your state is and what items the deal does and does not apply to. Take a peek at the chart now, because some tax holidays are already in full swing.