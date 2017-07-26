Meg Whitman steps down from HP board

PC and printer maker HP, Inc., on Wednesday said that Meg Whitman has stepped down as chairwoman of the company's board of directors. Whitman remains CEO of the enteprise-focused HPE. The two companies were created in 2015 from the split of Hewlett Packard.

Levi Strauss & Co. CEO Chip Bergh is replacing Whitman on the HP board, according to a statement. Bergh has been part of HP's board since March.

"Meg was instrumental in the formation of HP and in helping us to navigate early life as a separate company, bringing essential experience and continuity of leadership to our entire team," HP CEO Dion Weisler is quoted as saying in the statement. "I will be forever grateful to Meg for her many contributions. She is a terrific friend and advisor and will remain so as we continue executing on our strategy of reinvention. I very much look forward to working closely with Chip as our new Chairman as we shepherd HP into the future."

Whitman became HP's CEO and joined the company's board in 2011. Prior to that, she ran eBay.

On Tuesday Recode's Kara Swisher reported that Whitman was being evaluated as a potential future CEO of privately-held Uber. Travis Kalanick stepped down from the app-enabled cab company's CEO position last month.