Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Wednesday morning

A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.

STOCKS/ECONOMY



-Stock futures are a bit higher after Wednesday's 100-point rally for the Dow Industrials Average. It's another busy day of earnings and we have the statement from the Federal Reserve out at 2 p.m. Eastern Time.

-Coca-Cola just announced earnings and revenues that beat Wall Street expectations, sending the stock higher in the pre-market.

- U.S. consumer confidence is rising to a 4-month high. And JPMorgan says there's little chance of a correction in the housing market.