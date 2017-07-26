"The board believes that the commodities trading industry will continue to face both challenging conditions and realignment as established participants face a low margin trading environment against the backdrop of changing banking and regulatory landscapes and the potential for digital disruption," it said in the statement on Wednesday after the market closed.
Noble said it was positioning for continued stress, adding it expected the industry would face difficulty accessing liquidity as lenders cut their exposure to the sector.
The company noted that, as a result of its strategic review, it was in the process of selling its Global Oil Liquids with a short list of potential buyers.
Noble noted that the unit was its "most working capital intensive" operation.
It said it was expecting final bids during the third quarter of 2017, but that it didn't have a binding agreement yet.
Noble added that it had also struck a deal to sell its Noble Americas Gas & Power subsidiary to Mercuria Energy America for $248 million, expecting the deal to close before the end of the year.
Noble said the two deals would likely allow it to retire two secured revolving credit facilities which totaled $3 billion.
—CNBC's Dan Murphy contributed to this report.