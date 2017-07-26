One behavior separates the successful from the average

A certain farmer had become old and ready to pass his farm down to one of his two sons. When he brought his sons together to speak about it, he told them: "The farm will go to the younger son."

The older son was furious! "What are you talking about?!" he fumed.

The father sat patiently, thinking.

"Okay," the father said, "I need you to do something for me. We need more stocks. Will you go to Cibi's farm and see if he has any cows for sale?"

The older son shortly returned and reported, "Father, Cibi has six cows for sale."

The father graciously thanked the older son for his work. He then turned to the younger son and said, "I need you to do something for me. We need more stocks. Will you go to Cibi's farm and see if he has any cows for sale?"