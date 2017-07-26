Russian energy sanctions bill puts another crack in strained US-Europe relations

Congress opened another rift in America's strained relationship with Europe on Tuesday when the House of Representatives moved to limit the type of business energy companies can do with Russia.

Some European leaders are bristling over the potential impact on the continent's oil and gas companies, despite efforts by U.S. lawmakers to ease their concerns. Complicating matters, the Trump administration will be responsible for implementing the penalties, which are tied to legislation that strips President Donald Trump of authority over Russian sanctions.

The dispute over sanctions policy between Washington and Brussels illustrates how Russia's alleged meddling in the 2016 election is having ripple effects across the Beltway and the energy industry.

It also shows that the European Union and the United States are diverging somewhat on sanctions policy after coordinating responses to Russia's military intervention in Ukraine and its 2014 annexation of Crimea, according to risk consultancy Eurasia Group. While the EU remains focused on the Ukraine issue, Congress is now using sanctions to address Russia's attempt to disrupt elections.