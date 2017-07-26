The tough love advice Malcolm Gladwell would give his 21-year-old self

Journalist and bestselling author Malcolm Gladwell did not always know exactly what he wanted to do with his life.

"I wanted to go into advertising and I couldn't get a job, so I'm an accidental journalist," he told CNBC at OZY Fest. "I only got this job because I couldn't get in anywhere else, so I'm a good example of keeping your options open."

In fact, Gladwell was fired from his first job after just two months because he would sleep in until 11 a.m. If he could go back in time to give his younger self one piece of tough-love advice it would be this: Get out of your comfort zone.

"I would have told my 21-year-old self to leave North America," he says.