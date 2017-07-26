OK, not so wild ... but fun: Operating in six major cities — from New York, Philadelphia and D.C. to Chicago, L.A. and San Francisco — Museum Hack takes team-building activities into the top urban museums across the United States. Large groups of competitive co-workers teamed on scavenger hunts and tearing through rooms packed with priceless artifacts might sound like a prescription for disaster, but Museum Hack served 230 corporate customers last year — so they must know what they're doing. The firm says each museum program can be tailored to fit clients' corporate cultures, themed around everything from the history of technological innovation to service culture in the Roman Empire.