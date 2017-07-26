Pyramid-building in the company gym. Scavenger hunts in a nearby park. Guessing games around a table in a boardroom. Many corporate team-building activities are, at best, only mildly more interesting or physically demanding than simply sitting at your own desk and getting some of your actual workload done. But building team spirit doesn't have to be boring. Some firms are combining incentive travel with team building to offer some of the wildest, weirdest and — in some cases — most far-flung team-building trips out there.
— By CNBC's Kenneth Kiesnoski
Posted 26 July 2017