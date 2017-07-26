Daniel Loeb's Third Point up 10.7% this year, adds new positions in Alibaba and BlackRock

Daniel Loeb's Third Point is up 10.7 percent this year, and it added new stakes in Alibaba and BlackRock during the second quarter.

The hedge fund firm told investors in a letter Wednesday that the returns came despite an unpredictable environment. The fund is up 4.6 percent in the second quarter.

It reinvested in Chinese e-commerce firm Alibaba, which it sees as "at a positive inflection point." It has held the stock at various times either directly or through stakes in Yahoo and Softbank for the last six years. It took a new stake in asset manager BlackRock, calling it a "misunderstood franchise."

