White House to announce Apple-supplier Foxconn manufacturing plant in Wisconsin on Wednesday: Source   

Apple-supplier Foxconn will announce a plant in Wisconsin on Wednesday evening, accompanied by President Donald Trump, and Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, a source with knowledge of the announcement told CNBC.
U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wisc., will also be present at the Wednesday evening announcement in Washington D.C., a source said. No exact location for plant has been chosen – but southeast Wisconsin under consideration, according to a source.
The Wall Street Journal reported that Foxconn may be eyeing a new U.S. plants for display panels.