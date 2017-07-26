    ×

    Tech

    White House to announce Apple-supplier Foxconn manufacturing plant in Wisconsin on Wednesday: Source

    • Paul Ryan, R-Wisc., will also be present, a source said.
    • Foxconn is also known as Hon Hai Precision.
    • It is unclear if Apple is involved in Wednesday's announcement.
    White House to announce Apple-supplier Foxconn manufacturing plant in Wisconsin on Wednesday: Source   

    Apple-supplier Foxconn will announce a plant in Wisconsin on Wednesday evening, accompanied by President Donald Trump, and Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, a source with knowledge of the announcement told CNBC.

    U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wisc., will also be present at the Wednesday evening announcement in Washington D.C., a source said. No exact location for plant has been chosen – but southeast Wisconsin under consideration, according to a source.

    The Wall Street Journal reported that Foxconn may be eyeing a new U.S. plants for display panels.

    Terry Gou Tai-ming, founder and chairman of Taiwan's Foxconn Technology
    VCG | Getty Images
    Terry Gou Tai-ming, founder and chairman of Taiwan's Foxconn Technology

    Foxconn is also known as Hon Hai Precision, a long-time supplier to Apple and other electronics companies that has come under scrutiny in the past over labor practices in China. It is unclear if Apple is involved in Wednesday's announcement.

    The announcement would come on the heels of a Wall Street Journal interview with Trump, where he said he had spoken to Apple CEO Tim Cook about three U.S. factories. Apple has yet to comment on Trump's remarks. Cook told Jim Cramer on CNBC's "Mad Money" in May it would start a $1 billion fund to promote advanced manufacturing jobs in the United States.

    With its wide network of developers, Apple has already created two million jobs in the United States, according to Cook. Apple supplier Corning told CNBC last week that it would "immediately" invest $500 million and create 1,000 new jobs in the United States, but those jobs were related to medical devices.

    This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

    — Reporting by CNBC's Scott Cohn

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    2317
    ---
    AAPL
    ---

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...