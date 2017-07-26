White House to announce Apple-supplier Foxconn manufacturing plant in Wisconsin on Wednesday: Source   

Foxconn is also known as Hon Hai Precision, a long-time supplier to Apple and other electronics companies that has come under scrutiny in the past over labor practices in China. It is unclear if Apple is involved in Wednesday's announcement.

The announcement would come on the heels of a Wall Street Journal interview with Trump, where he said he had spoken to Apple CEO Tim Cook about three U.S. factories. Apple has yet to comment on Trump's remarks. Cook told Jim Cramer on CNBC's "Mad Money" in May it would start a $1 billion fund to promote advanced manufacturing jobs in the United States.

With its wide network of developers, Apple has already created two million jobs in the United States, according to Cook. Apple supplier Corning told CNBC last week that it would "immediately" invest $500 million and create 1,000 new jobs in the United States, but those jobs were related to medical devices.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

— Reporting by CNBC's Scott Cohn