UK to tap Mexico after US in ongoing post-Brexit trade pursuit

The U.K.'s International Trade Secretary Liam Fox is to visit Mexico Wednesday to launch discussions for a post-Brexit deal as part of the Britain's ongoing efforts to secure its trading future outside of the EU.

Fox is to meet with Mexico's Minister of the Economy Ildefonso Guajardo Villarreal to discuss continuing trade cooperation between the two countries once Britain leaves the EU, and discuss the potential for a future trade deal.

Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson is also in Sydney Wednesday to discuss tightening ties with Australia and neighboring commonwealth countries.

The meetings follow largely positive two-day talks in Washington between U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, in which representatives set about laying the "ground work" for a post-Brexit deal.

EU rules stipulate that member states cannot negotiate independent trade deals while part of the union. However, the U.K. is allowed to hold preliminary discussions ahead of its departure in March 2019.