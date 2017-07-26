    ×

    White House

    White House

    Watch Sarah Huckabee Sanders hold White House press briefing

    If you are experiencing issues watching this video, tap here to view it in your browser.

    [The stream is slated to start at 2 p.m., ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

    White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is expected to take questions from reporters at a Wednesday news conference.

    Sanders succeeded Sean Spicer as press secretary after he resigned from the role on Friday. Spicer made the decision after reportedly opposing President Donald Trump's appointment of Anthony Scaramucci as communications director.

    Spicer has said he wanted the communications team to be able to start with a "totally clean slate."

    Earlier Wednesday, Trump tweeted that his administration will block transgender people from serving in the American military, reversing an Obama-era policy announced last year.

    LGBTQ advocacy and civil liberties groups swiftly condemned the announcement.

    CNBC NEWSLETTERS

    Get the best of CNBC in your inbox

    Please choose a subscription

    Please enter a valid email address
    Get these newsletters delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and service. Privacy Policy.