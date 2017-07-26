Watch Sarah Huckabee Sanders hold White House press briefing

[The stream is slated to start at 2 p.m., ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is expected to take questions from reporters at a Wednesday news conference.

Sanders succeeded Sean Spicer as press secretary after he resigned from the role on Friday. Spicer made the decision after reportedly opposing President Donald Trump's appointment of Anthony Scaramucci as communications director.

Spicer has said he wanted the communications team to be able to start with a "totally clean slate."

Earlier Wednesday, Trump tweeted that his administration will block transgender people from serving in the American military, reversing an Obama-era policy announced last year.

LGBTQ advocacy and civil liberties groups swiftly condemned the announcement.