Mark Zuckerberg wants Facebook to move even faster to put ads in Messenger

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg wants the company to accelerate efforts to make money off its messaging products -- and on the company's Q2 earnings call, he shared a roadmap of how it can do it.

"We just started putting ads on Messenger," Zuckerberg told analysts on a conference call. "I want to see us move even faster."

As part of its long-term planning, Facebook plans to study what overseas rivals have done with their messaging products -- then improve upon those efforts.

"We can look at messaging platforms in other parts of the world and use that as a floor," Zuckerberg said. "I think we can do better."

The process, according to Zuckerberg, will be the same one the company used to build up its business of selling ads in users' News Feeds.

First, build consumer usage, then build up interactions between users and businesses, then "make sure it works," Zuckerberg said.