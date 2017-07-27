VISIT CNBC.COM

10 states where you can get a good-paying job without a college degree

Sigrid Gombert Creative/Getty Images

The American dream may not be dead, but it is changing.

Automation and outsourcing mean that a high school diploma no longer guarantees the type of well-paid work it previously did in many places across the U.S. Now, the majority of high-paying jobs require at least a college degree.

According to The Wall Street Journal, "The number of good jobs for non-college graduates rose to 30 million in 2015 from 27 million in 1991, but the labor market grew, too. By 2015, the share of all good jobs that went to non-college graduates fell to 45 percent from 60 percent in 1991—leaving 45 million workers in low-paying, sometimes part-time roles that don't offer a path to the middle class."

The average person might fear that all is lost in today's economy if you can't afford, or don't want to pursue a college degree. But according to a new report by the Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce, that's not necessarily the case.

For those with a high school degree, some college experience or an associate's degree, there are 30 million well-compensated jobs out there, which according to the Georgetown University research team pay a minimum of $35,000 and an average of $55,000 per year.

Getty Images

Where are these good jobs? According to the report, 10 states stand out.

The first five states are those with the largest number of good jobs that don't require a bachelor's degree. The next five states are places where the highest percentage of jobs that do not require a college degree pay over $35,000.

According to Anthony Carnivale, research professor and Director of the Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce, states that offer many opportunities for non-college educated people fall into a few categories.

States like Wyoming, North Dakota and South Dakota "have a strong extractive sector," which produces jobs in mining, natural gas and fishing, Carnivale tells CNBC Make It, while places like Indiana, Ohio and North Carolina have modernized their manufacturing sectors. This has involved laying off many workers, but these states still employ many without a college degree, Carnivale says.

Others states have state-specific industries that employ many workers without a college degree. For example, California's significant wine industry employs a lot of people who work to preserve, package and transport the alcohol, Carnivale notes.

And there are still job opportunities in every state for people without a bachelor's degree.

"Almost every state has a healthcare sector," Carnivale says. "And heating and ventilating technicians are relevant just about everywhere in the country."

If you don't have a four-year degree and are looking for a job, do some research into what areas and sectors drive your state's economy.

"You've got to know the local economy," says Carnivale.

Read the full report here.

