10 states where you can get a good-paying job without a college degree

The American dream may not be dead, but it is changing.

Automation and outsourcing mean that a high school diploma no longer guarantees the type of well-paid work it previously did in many places across the U.S. Now, the majority of high-paying jobs require at least a college degree.

According to The Wall Street Journal, "The number of good jobs for non-college graduates rose to 30 million in 2015 from 27 million in 1991, but the labor market grew, too. By 2015, the share of all good jobs that went to non-college graduates fell to 45 percent from 60 percent in 1991—leaving 45 million workers in low-paying, sometimes part-time roles that don't offer a path to the middle class."

The average person might fear that all is lost in today's economy if you can't afford, or don't want to pursue a college degree. But according to a new report by the Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce, that's not necessarily the case.

For those with a high school degree, some college experience or an associate's degree, there are 30 million well-compensated jobs out there, which according to the Georgetown University research team pay a minimum of $35,000 and an average of $55,000 per year.