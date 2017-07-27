After-hours buzz: AMZN, SAM, SBUX & more

Check out which companies are making headlines after the bell:

Shares of Amazon fell more than 3 percent in extended trading after the e-commerce titan reportedmixed second-quarterresults after the bell. Earnings missed analysts' expectations, according to Thomson Reuters, while revenue topped them.

Shares of the country's largest craft brewer, Boston Beer Company, jumped more than 15 percent in after-hours trading. The brewer of Sam Adams beer crushed estimates on the top and bottom lines.

Starbucks shares fell more than 3 percent in extended trading after the beverage giant announced lackluster earnings for its third quarter. The company also said in its earnings release that it plans to close all 379 Teavana retail stores over the coming year.

Shares of Expedia jumped more than 3 percent in extended trading. The company exceeded analysts' expectations for top line growth, but fell short on bottom line profits.

Toy maker Mattel's shares dropped more than 4 percent in extended trading after the company posted worse-than-expected sales figures.

Shares of Intel rose more than 1.5 percent in after-hours trading after posting better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter. The technology company reported earnings of 72 cents per share ex-items on revenues of $14.76 billion. Analysts had expected earnings of 68 cents per share on revenues of $14.41 billion, respectively.

First Solar shares rose more than 11 percent in extended trading. The solar panel maker posted better-than-expected results for the second quarter and boosted its guidance for the year.

Shares of video game giant Electronic Arts declined nearly 4 percent in after-hours trade as the company offered a revenue forecast for the current quarter that fell below Street views.