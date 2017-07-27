Amazon just reported its second quarter earnings Thursday after the bell.



It's a beat on revenue but a miss on earnings. Amazon stock is down around 2% in after hours trading.

Here are the most important numbers:

EPS: 40 cents per share vs. $1.42 per share expected, according to consensus estimates from Thomson Reuters

Revenue: $38.00 billion vs. $37.18 billion expected, according to Thomson Reuters

Amazon Web Services (AWS) revenue: $4.1 billion vs. $4.08 billion expected, according to FactSet

Amazon continued to show healthy growth with a 25% jump in revenue. But its profit took a big hit as the company keeps investing in a number of new areas, like video and international expansion.

Amazon Web Services remains the company's growth driver, growing 42% year-over-year, and generating $916 million in operating income. That's more than double the North American business's $436 million in operating income. Its international business continues to lose money with an operating loss of $724 million.

There's been a lot going on at the company. Amazon announced its deal to buy Whole Foods for $14 billion last month. It's also launched a number of new Echo devices, as it's become an unexpected leader in the home voice assistant space. On Thursday, it announced the launch of a new Prime Now service in Singapore as well. It's also looking seriously at the health industry: CNBC reported that the company is exploring opportunities in health care technology and pharmaceuticals.

The results come as Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos briefly surpassed Microsoft cofounder Bill Gates to become the richest person in the world on Thursday. Amazon's stock has been on an absolute tear over the past two years, nearly doubling in price in that period.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.