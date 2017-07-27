Amazon, in the business of everything, launches private-label shoe, purse brand 'The Fix'

Footwear News first reported on the brand's launch on Wednesday, after attending a launch party in New York for The Fix on Tuesday evening.

The Fix's merchandise will change on a monthly basis, the online publication said.

"We wanted to deliver on an amazing, accessible price point with well-made shoes," Kate Dimmock, fashion director at Amazon Fashion, told Footwear News in an interview about the brand's launch.



"What we're so focused on is bringing the joy back to shopping. ... We just want our customers to have that great moment where a great shoe can totally change their look. We want to give her more and more options to choose from. It's about hitting all the notes in what the customer is looking for."

Let's not forget Amazon is also working on rolling out Prime Wardrobe, where shoppers can order items like shoes, clothes or accessories at no upfront charge, only paying for what they decide to keep after a box is shipped.

Amazon has said that Prime Wardrobe will feature more than 1 million fashion items, including those from big-name brands such as Adidas, Calvin Klein, Levi's and Hugo Boss. Now, Amazon has The Fix to add to that list.

In other news, Amazon is set to report second-quarter earnings after the bell on Thursday.