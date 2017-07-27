As consumer behavior on the web has evolved, so, too has Amazon. Prime, the e-commerce's popular two-day shipping membership comes with access to premium television shows, for example.
Being a content creator built on the back of an e-commerce giant gives Amazon freedom to be creative. For example, one of Amazon's most popular shows, "Transparent," is about a patriarch who becomes a woman later in life. It's won eight Emmys and been nominated for another 28.
"A show like 'Transparent' which has won Golden Globes and Emmys is not ever — it is not a show that could be successfully done on broadcast TV, because broadcast TV needs a much bigger audience," says Bezos to Rose. "And so you can actually think about the creative process a little differently. You can attract different storytellers. You can go for stories that are narrower but incredibly powerful and well told."
In addition to producing online shows, Bezos is also the owner of another kind of content: journalism. Through his Nash Holdings LLC, he bought the Washington Post in 2013 for $250 million.
"I bought it because it's important," says Bezos. "I would never buy a financially upside down salty snack food company. You know, that doesn't make any sense to me. But The Washington Post is important. And so it makes sense to me to take something like that, and I also am optimistic. And I thought there were some ways to make it — I want it to be a self-sustaining, profitable enterprise," Bezos says to Rose. "And I think it can be done."
Bezos' empire now stretches far and wide. Amazon, which currently has a market cap of about $500 billion, agreed tobuy Whole Foods last month and also owns companies like Zappos and Twitch. Through Bezos Expeditions, he's also invested in companies like Twitter and Basecamp, among many others.