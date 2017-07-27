Anthony Scaramucci: 'We have a very very good idea of who the leakers are'

White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci said Thursday he has a "very good Idea" who the leakers are in the White House.

Speaking with CNN Thursday morning, Scaramucci said if White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus "wants to explain that he's not a leaker, let him do that."

In a tweet late Wednesday, Scaramucci wrote, "In light of the leak of my financial disclosure info which is a felony. I will be contacting @FBI and the @TheJusticeDept #swamp @Reince45."

The post was removed shortly after.

Late on Wednesday, Politico reported findings from the former hedge fund star's disclosure, noting that the 53 year-old had earned $4.9 million from his ownership stake in SkyBridge Capital and more than $5 million in salary between January 2016 and the end of June this year.