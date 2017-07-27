Netflix and Amazon shows may not have commercials, but that doesn't mean they don't have advertising.

Almost all Amazon shows have at least one product placement, and about 74 percent of Netflix do, said Greg Isaacs, chief product and marketing officer at integration company Branded Entertainment Network (BEN).

BEN, which is owned by Bill Gates, places products in TV shows, streaming content and in digital influencer videos. The company, which used to be part of Corbis, did over 6,000 placements last year, including getting Dunkin' Donuts and GM in "House of Cards," Tincup Whiskey in "Jessica Jones" and Jose Cuervo in "Fuller House."

BEN isn't the only company doing this on the biggest online film and TV platforms. Panarea Film Productions and Brand-Aide Entertainment teamed up to get Anheuser-Busch InBev products in "House of Cards," Advertising Age reported.

Getting your company in a Netflix or Amazon show costs between $50,000 to $500,000 per episode, said Isaacs.

The price is determined by how long the product is in the episode and the popularity of the show, with "House of Cards" attracting top dollar. How the product is used – for example, a logo in the background versus an actual plot point in the story – can change the price.