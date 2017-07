On Wednesday, the Federal Open Market Committee left interest rates unchanged as widely expected.

In a statement, the Fed said that the committee expects to "begin implementing its balance sheet normalization program relatively soon, provided that the economy evolves broadly as anticipated", but added that inflation remains below its target of 2 percent.

A slew of data is due out at 8.30 a.m. ET, including jobless claims, durable goods orders, advance economic indicators and the Chicago Fed's National Activity Index.

The Kansas City Fed's manufacturing survey Is set to follow that, slated to come out at 11.00 a.m. ET.

The U.S. Treasury is set to auction $20 billion in 14-day bills and $28 billion in seven-year notes. It will also announce the size of a 13-week bills and 26 week bills auction.