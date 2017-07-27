UK-EU freedom of movement to end in ‘spring of 2019’ after Brexit, minister says

The free movement of people between the U.K. and the European Union will come to an end in March 2019 after the completion of Brexit, a U.K. minister said on Thursday.

Immigration Minister Brandon Lewis said that the government would introduce a "new system of immigration" by the time the U.K. left the EU, which is estimated to be in two years' time.

"Free movement of labor ends when we leave the European Union in the spring of 2019. I'll be very clear about that," he told BBC Radio 4's Today program on Thursday.

"Obviously there's a period of negotiation we're undergoing with the European Union at the moment, but we're very clear that free movement ends – it's part of the four key principles of the European Union – when we leave."