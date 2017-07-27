Amazon, Twitter, Mattel, Starbucks earnings in the spotlight on Wall Street

A slew of data is due out at 8.30 a.m. ET, including jobless claims, durable goods orders, advance economic indicators and the Chicago Fed's National Activity Index.

The Kansas City Fed's manufacturing survey is set to follow that, slated to come out at 11.00 a.m. ET.

Meanwhile, investors are likely to still be digesting the statement made by the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC).

On Wednesday, the U.S. central bank left interest rates unchanged as widely expected, with the Fed saying in the statement that the committee expects to "begin implementing its balance sheet normalization program relatively soon, provided that the economy evolves broadly as anticipated".

The Fed did, however, add that inflation remains below its target of 2 percent.

In the political sphere, investors will be keeping a close eye on Washington DC on Thursday for any news out of the U.S. administration.

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump took to Twitter stating that the administration will block transgender people from serving in the U.S. military – a move which was met with a great deal of criticism.