Cramer's lightning round: This bank's dividend makes me nervous   

It's that time again! Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on caller favorite stocks at rapid speed:

HSBC Holdings: "I have to tell you I actually questioned that dividend. It's just such a high dividend that it makes me nervous. I would rather own a JPMorgan than an HSBC, but you know what? Stock's up and it's had a big move. And I do like the banks worldwide."

Freeport-McMoran Inc.: "You know, it just went up $2 bucks. I do think the stock bottomed at $12. Why don't you see if you can get it at $13? But I do like the idea. It's a buy."

RR Donnelley: "Why don't we wait to see what they do? I mean, it's been such a disaster. We've done a whole show about what a disaster it's been. I mean, maybe they can come up with something that makes it so that it would be a mistake to sell. Let's just see what they do. But it's been a travesty."

Kite Pharma: "Look, I think that Kite is a good speculation. It's very, very high. If this sell-off of the high rollers continues, that stock will get hit and that'll be a better chance to buy it."

Apple Hospitality REIT: "It's part of a cohort that people don't like right now. But I do, because there's not a lot of new building going on in that industry. I'll take that 6.5 percent yield. I think that's a good idea. I think that makes a ton of sense."

Pfizer: "It's kind of like a bond. It doesn't have a lot of exciting new products, it yields 3.88 [percent]. I'd like to see a younger person give a little bit more risk. I would buy Abbott, ABT. I think that's a better buy after that last quarter."

Tupperware Brands: "You know, that weakness in that quarter did concern me. I've got to flesh that out. I can't just tell you to buy that weakness. I did see some things I didn't like, so I'm going to hold off on that."