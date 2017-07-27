    ×

    Mad Money with Jim Cramer

    Cramer's lightning round: This bank's dividend makes me nervous

    It's that time again! Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on caller favorite stocks at rapid speed:

    HSBC Holdings: "I have to tell you I actually questioned that dividend. It's just such a high dividend that it makes me nervous. I would rather own a JPMorgan than an HSBC, but you know what? Stock's up and it's had a big move. And I do like the banks worldwide."

    Freeport-McMoran Inc.: "You know, it just went up $2 bucks. I do think the stock bottomed at $12. Why don't you see if you can get it at $13? But I do like the idea. It's a buy."

    RR Donnelley: "Why don't we wait to see what they do? I mean, it's been such a disaster. We've done a whole show about what a disaster it's been. I mean, maybe they can come up with something that makes it so that it would be a mistake to sell. Let's just see what they do. But it's been a travesty."

    Kite Pharma: "Look, I think that Kite is a good speculation. It's very, very high. If this sell-off of the high rollers continues, that stock will get hit and that'll be a better chance to buy it."

    Apple Hospitality REIT: "It's part of a cohort that people don't like right now. But I do, because there's not a lot of new building going on in that industry. I'll take that 6.5 percent yield. I think that's a good idea. I think that makes a ton of sense."

    Pfizer: "It's kind of like a bond. It doesn't have a lot of exciting new products, it yields 3.88 [percent]. I'd like to see a younger person give a little bit more risk. I would buy Abbott, ABT. I think that's a better buy after that last quarter."

    Tupperware Brands: "You know, that weakness in that quarter did concern me. I've got to flesh that out. I can't just tell you to buy that weakness. I did see some things I didn't like, so I'm going to hold off on that."

    Watch the full lightning round:

    Cramer's lightning round: This bank's dividend makes me nervous
    Cramer's lightning round: This bank's dividend makes me nervous   

    Questions for Cramer?
    Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

    Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
    Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram - Vine

    Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    APLE
    ---
    KITE
    ---
    RRD
    ---
    FCX
    ---
    HSBA
    ---

    Cramer's New Book

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...