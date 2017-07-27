EU president’s press conference interrupted by a phone call. It wasn’t his wife.

It should have been just another routine press conference for the European Commission.

Right at the end of President Jean-Claude Juncker's remarks his phone rang. Juncker reached into his pocket while apologizing to his fellow politicians and journalists in the room.

"It's my wife," he said. "Sorry."

After looking at his phone, Juncker realized it wasn't his wife ringing him.

"No, it was Mrs. Merkel," he said.

Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany is known for her influence in European politics since she took office in 2005. She took a much-criticized, leading role in opening the doors to refugees escaping war in Syria.

Recently, she said to be "angry" at President Juncker for leaks related to a dinner he had with the U.K.'s Prime Minister Theresa May.

Merkel is facing a federal election in September.