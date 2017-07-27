    ×

    Europe News

    EU president’s press conference interrupted by a phone call. It wasn’t his wife.

    • The phone of President Juncker rang during a presser.

    • "It's my wife," Juncker said. "Sorry."

    • After looking at his phone, Juncker realized it wasn't his wife ringing him.

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel officially welcomes President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker to the opening day of the G20 summit on July 7, 2017 in Hamburg, Germany
    Friedemann Vogel | Pool | Getty Images
    German Chancellor Angela Merkel officially welcomes President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker to the opening day of the G20 summit on July 7, 2017 in Hamburg, Germany

    It should have been just another routine press conference for the European Commission.

    Right at the end of President Jean-Claude Juncker's remarks his phone rang. Juncker reached into his pocket while apologizing to his fellow politicians and journalists in the room.

    "It's my wife," he said. "Sorry."

    After looking at his phone, Juncker realized it wasn't his wife ringing him.

    "No, it was Mrs. Merkel," he said.

    Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany is known for her influence in European politics since she took office in 2005. She took a much-criticized, leading role in opening the doors to refugees escaping war in Syria.

    Recently, she said to be "angry" at President Juncker for leaks related to a dinner he had with the U.K.'s Prime Minister Theresa May.

    Merkel is facing a federal election in September.

    Merkel calling! EC chief Juncker's phone interrupts press conference
    Merkel calling! EC chief Juncker's phone interrupts press conference   

    Follow CNBC International on Twitter and Facebook.

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...