Facebook is now letting businesses set up shopping and payment buttons on Messenger

Facebook Messenger is making it easier for companies to do their business on its platform.

The company unveiled Messenger Platform 2.1 on Thursday, which will make it simpler for business to use its bots and conduct sales and customer service tasks.

Facebook is working on ways to encourage businesses to use the platform, which can provide revenue opportunities in the future. The company is just beginning to monetize Messenger, and rolled out global advertising on its home tab in July.

More than 1.2 billion people use Messenger each month, and users send more than 2 billion messages to businesses monthly, according to Facebook. A Nielsen and Facebook study showed 63 percent of survey takers increased messaging with companies over the last two years in 14 different markets.

The new features make it easier for businesses to set up payments and checkout services through the chat function. It will also let them change the typical "Send Message" button on its Facebook page to a more specific task, like "Shop Now," "Get Support" or "Play Now."