How Jeff Bezos, now the richest person in the world, spends his billions

Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos is now the richest person in the world, with a current net worth of $90.7 billion, according to Forbes. When his Amazon shares hit $1,065.92 each on Thursday, reports Bloomberg, Bezos knocked Microsoft founder Bill Gates (current net worth: $90.1 billion) out of the top spot.

More than 90 percent of the billionaire's wealth is tied up in Amazon stock, since he owns about 80 million shares. The rest is in cash or comes from proceeds from investments, salary and bonuses, according to research firm Wealth-X.

So how does the world's new wealthiest man spend his money?