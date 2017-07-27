Huawei wants to be the world’s top smartphone maker by selling to these customers

"Everybody knows that profit is on high tier, low tier no profit, and the middle tier very few margin (cld cut this part of quote if you think too long) ... to be honest, we have no interest in the low end," Yu said, adding that "Huawei is a company good at technology, innovation ... we believe we can bring more value to the high-end users" who care about better design and user experience.

Huawei has made it big at home, and it has expanded ambitiously in a quest to become a global brand. It's now the world's third-largest smartphone maker, accounting for nearly one-tenth of the market. But profits are getting harder to come by, and the company still lags behind Samsung and Apple with 22 percent and 15 percent of the market last year, according to industry research firm Canalys.

Experts say the company is doing poorly in key markets like Indonesia and India — and the U.S. remains elusive.

"The U.S. is a must-have," said Mo Jia, an analyst at research firm Canalys. "Only by obtain[ing] a sound presence in the U.S., Huawei could have the chance to claim its crown in the global smartphone market."

On Thursday, Huawei's consumer business group said sales for the first half of the year increased 36.2 percent to 105.4 billion yuan ($15.6 billion), with smartphone shipments up by 20.6 percent to 73 million units. The company expects to keep pace for the second half, shipping 140 to 150 million phones by the end of this year, but that's only a tad higher than the 139 million phones it sold last year.